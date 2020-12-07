One Piece Gets Makeover from Rick and Morty Designer

✖

One Piece has gotten a funky makeover from one of Rick and Morty's designers! As one of the most popular and longest running series in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, One Piece has introduced all sorts of wild characters and even wilder designs as Eiichiro Oda has injected even the smallest of side characters with distinct looks and personalities. It's not always clear which of the characters will play a big role later in the series, so fans always love seeing these new characters introduced and even get new makeovers later on as it continues.

This makes it a great franchise for artists as each of their interpretations of the series' characters are just as welcome as Eiichiro Oda's. This is especially true for Justin Noel (who you can find more work from on Twitter here), character designer for popular animated series such as Rick and Morty, Final Space, and more. Noel's take on Monkey D. Luffy, Eustass Kid, and Trafalgar Law takes this Worst Generation trio in a funky new direction! Check it out below:

This fun take on the Worst Generation trio highlights the three's newest looks in the franchise. As the war for Wano Country has now reached the climax of the third act, the trio introduced these looks upon their first major journey into Kaido's base at Onigashima. When it looked like their fleet had been destroyed, the three of them are their respective crews suddenly arrived to save the day before the war even begun.

The war for Wano Country will soon be reaching its third act in the anime as well as the series is currently rounding out the final events of Act 2's set up as Luffy and Kin'emon's respective forces are gathering together for the coming raid on Onigashima. The anime has also fleshed out some of the events seen in Oda's original manga release of the series, and this has resulted in some fantastic sequences such as a much longer fight between Kaido and Big Mom than fans got at first.

But what do you think of Luffy, Kid, and Law's makeovers for Wano's final act? How do you think the war for Wano Country will come to an end? Which of the trio will end up dealing the final blow to Kaido? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!