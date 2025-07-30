Crunchyroll Launches Summer Sale Featuring My Hero Academia x NBA Collab & More

It’s here! Anime fans rejoice! Anime’s biggest annual Summer Sale by leading anime brand, Crunchyroll, is here! If you’ve been searching for certain limited-edition and hard-to-find collectibles, manga box sets to build your manga library, rare figures, and wearables from your favorite anime fandom franchises, now is the time and Crunchyroll is the place as the perfect opportunity to snatch up some great deals. But be quick, these deals won’t last long! And with items being constantly added, you may want to check out the updated listings weekly or even daily!

Now’s the time to nab those figures, attain those apparel, catch those collectibles, snatch those manga, collect those DVDs, bag those books, and acquire those accessories you’ve been eyeing for a while now! With so many great deals going on, you can both get the items on your wishlist AND your wallet will thank you for doing so at such an opportune time! And for your otaku loved ones, it may even be a great chance to get ahead on holiday shopping without breaking the bank!

Crunchyroll’s Summer Sale You Won’t Want to Miss!

Crunchyroll Summer Sale / Over 1000 Items On Sale Shop at crunchyroll

My Hero Academia, Bocchi the Rock!, Spy x Family, My Dress Up Darling, Chainsaw Man, Demon Slayer, Dandadan, Studio Ghibli, and more! Running from July 30th until August 26th, this limited-time event packed with exclusive discounts will include over 1,000 items added to the sale every week you won’t want to miss!

On top of 25% off thousands of select items and other extra stackable discounts for Crunchyroll members, every Monday there will also be limited-stock, 24-hour doorbusters. Be sure to check out the full sale at the official Crunchyroll website!

This Week’s (July 30 – Aug 8) Highlights From Crunchyroll include:

25% plus more for members on:

Figures!

DVDs!

Manga & Books!

Apparel & Accessories!

What kind of goodies are you excited to nab during Crunchyroll’s Summer Sale? Let us know in the comments below!