Crunchyroll Adds Classic Anime Like Voltes V to Catalog

✖

Crunchyroll is your home to all things anime, and the streaming service just brought some much-needed classics to its catalog. Not long ago, the site confirmed it is bringing a few favorites from the vault to users. It turns out Voltes V will be on the list alongside several other throwback titles.

According to a report by ANN, Crunchyroll has added a total of four series to its list. The newcomers are none other than Voltes V, Tales of Phantasia, Mahoraba, and Stellvia. The shows are all licensed by Discotek Media, so they are fresh additions to the United States as of late. Funimation and Discotek Media have done previously releases of a few of these series before.

(Photo: Discotek Media)

If you want to know more about each series, you can find their synopses below courtesy of My Anime List:

Voltes V: From out of nowhere, a mysterious alien race known as the Boazan Forces has invaded the Earth. A group of individuals specially trained to handle this kind of situation has been unleashed. Kenichi, Ippei, Daijirou, Hiyoshi & Megumi are the pilots of the Choudenji Machine Voltes V (5), Earth's defense against the Boazan and their terrible Beast Warriors. The plot thickens as the Go Brothers discover their true heritage and the truth behind their father's disappearance. Conflicts and mixed emotions hinder the Go Brothers at times but due to their unwavering desire to find their dad, they must go to the place where it all started. With the help of the rebels based on Earth and on the aliens' homeworld, the Voltes Team has another mission, remove the tyrant Zu Zanbajil and liberate the people of Boazan.

Mahoraba: Shiratori Ryuushi is a young artist-in-training, about to start studying at a vocational school. Arriving at his new lodgings, Narutakisou, he finds himself the focus of attention for the collection of weirdos that inhabit the place. He also meets and falls for the landlady, Aoba Kozue, who seems to be both lovely and charming. However, Kozue is not what she seems to be... in fact, she's more.

Stellvia: The year is 2356 A.D. - 189 years after a distant supernova caused a global catastrophe that wiped out 99% of the world population. To keep track on all space activities, mankind has built colossal space stations called "foundations" all over the Solar System. After passing the Space Academy entrance exams, Shima Katase embarks to the Earth-based foundation Stellvia to fulfill her dream of seeing the galaxy and to prevent another interstellar catastrophe from destroying Earth.

Tale of Phantasia: Tragedy strikes the lives of Cless Alvein, a young swordsman, and Chester Barklight, a young archer, as they return to their village of Totus to find it razed to the ground by the mysterious Black Knight. To take over the world, the Black Knight seeks to claim the power of the Demon King, Dhaos—sealed away by the ancestors of Cless and a young cleric named Mint Adnade. Dhaos's reawakening signals not only the end of the Black Knight, but potentially the world. Cless and Mint must now journey a century into the past to rally allies capable of vanquishing the Demon King for once and for all.

Will you be checking out any of these classic series? What is on your Crunchyroll queue? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.