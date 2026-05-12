Crunchyroll’s Darkest Modern Shonen Anime Series Just Landed a Massive Win Ahead of the Anime Awards

Crunchyroll featured the debut of a shonen anime last year that broke the mold of the genre and emerged as one of the most modern shonen series in recent years. The anime shattered expectations by focusing on a protagonist driven by revenge, something rarely explored in the genre. That defining new-age shonen series was none other than Gachiakuta, which aired from Summer to Fall last year and continued to surprise fans with every new episode. Featuring Rudo as a protagonist with an unwavering resolve for revenge, even taking steps no one would expect from a typical shonen hero, Gachiakuta established itself as one of the most unique shonen series in years.

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It is no surprise that the series has been nominated in multiple categories at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, including Anime of the Year and Best New Anime. It could easily win at least the latter, if not both. While fans wait to see whether the anime further solidifies its reputation with those awards, the franchise is already achieving major milestones elsewhere. The 50th Kodansha Manga Awards was recently held, and among major manga titles, including the highly talked-about Ichi the Witch in the Best Shonen Manga category, Gachiakuta secured the victory. It is clear that the recent anime adaptation has given the series a massive boost in popularity.

Darkest and Most Modern Shonen Series Secures a Major Kodansha Award

'GACHIAKUTA' by Kei Urana Officially wins the award for "Best Shonen Manga" at the 50th Kodansha Awards!



Season 2 was also previously announced pic.twitter.com/B5ixsv66CF — Anime Updates (@animeupdates) May 11, 2026

Kodansha is one of the biggest conglomerates in the manga industry alongside Shueisha, and its manga awards have been running for the past five decades. Kodansha has produced some of the biggest manga series ever, including Gachiakuta, the winner of the Best Shonen Manga category at the 50th Kodansha Manga Awards. This is why Gachiakuta winning the award is such a major achievement, as it highlights the series being recognized as one of the best modern shonen manga. More importantly, the award reflects a changing industry and what has become increasingly appealing to modern shonen fans.

Gachiakuta is a dark series through and through, with its protagonist constantly facing brutal challenges. However, these hardships are not simply there to enforce trauma on the characters, as their roots stem from situations that feel uncomfortably close to real-life struggles. At the same time, Gachiakuta keeps its narrative fresh by constantly subverting expectations. The best example is the fight between Zanka and Jabber, where Zanka seemingly appeared to be making a comeback, only for the series to reveal that he never truly stood a chance and his defeat was inevitable.

Meanwhile, despite featuring supernatural elements, the series proves that it still remains grounded, as firearms continue to be deadly, and no one is faster than a bullet. This keeps the fictional powers as a secondary layer instead of turning every character into an untouchable superhuman capable of effortlessly dodging bullets. That depth and distinction were present throughout the anime’s first season, and it is evident that the series will continue to build on those elements moving forward. It is this revolutionary shonen structure that helped Gachiakuta secure such a major award, and it could also help the series succeed at the prestigious Crunchyroll Anime Awards in the categories where it has been nominated.

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