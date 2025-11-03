Crunchyroll’s Darkest New Shonen Anime Breaks the Genre’s Core Trope (And It Delivers a Powerful and Unexpected Lesson)

Crunchyroll’s new darkest shonen anime continues to be an exceptional series, and in its latest episode, it once again breaks one of the genre’s foundational tropes. No matter how many shonen series exist, they have always followed a formula that has become a staple of the genre. While the destined protagonist and the constant rise in strength are classic tropes, another fundamental and important one is undoubtedly the main characters’ unwavering spirit of never giving up. This idea appears repeatedly as protagonists get stronger and stand back up to face their opponents again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This notion is also tied to how main characters often defy natural talent and still rise to become victorious. While this is inspiring, the possibility of being defeated still exists, and this is exactly what Crunchyroll’s new dark shonen anime, Gachiakuta, embraces in its latest episode. Since its inception, Gachiakuta has stood out as a shonen series with a revenge-driven and much darker narrative. Its latest twist in breaking another core shonen trope further proves how exceptional the series is, especially with the powerful lesson that comes from subverting this expectation.

Crunchyroll’s Gachiakuta Breaks the Shonen Genre’s Foundational Trope With a Heavy and Unexpected Lesson

I also like how Gachiakuta allows the antagonists to have 'wins' over the protagonists. In a lot of series, usually they only let the protagonists win after a struggle; here the Raiders are their own protagonists, in a way. And Jabber often gets the upper hand over Zanka. https://t.co/0RNOHCfgPc — Amo (@AmoSurebrec) November 3, 2025

Gachiakuta Episode 17, titled “Memories of a Mediocrity,” explores Zanka Nijiku’s backstory, revealing how he has always strived to surpass prodigies through hard work. During his time at school, Zanka became one of the most powerful students on his path to becoming a Hell Guard. However, he faced a harsh reality check when a new trainee, Hyo, immediately overpowered the ambitious young boy. This encounter led to Zanka’s humiliation, prompting him to drop out of the academy and join Enjin to become a Giver. The striking element, however, lies in how this backstory is placed, as Zanka, in the present, is once again overpowered by another prodigious villain, Jabber.

While most shonen anime series use a character’s backstory as a turning point for them to rise and overcome their opponent, this episode cleverly subverts that trope. It initially suggests that, after revisiting his past, Zanka will find a breakthrough and defeat Jabber. To reinforce this expectation, a sequence shows Zanka seemingly overcoming his limits and overpowering Jabber. However, it is soon revealed that Zanka is hallucinating due to Jabber’s poison and is actually lying on the ground in complete defeat. This twist reflects Gachiakuta’s realistic structure, even within its fantastical shonen setting.

The intriguing part of this outcome, and possibly a hidden lesson that may unfold in the next episode, is how Zanka will likely need the help of his companion to defeat a prodigy. This is subtly hinted at when Guita Hebby Fantasia arrives at the location where Jabber is dragging Zanka. It’s evident that Zanka won’t die, as he is a central character, suggesting that Guita may become the key ally who helps him push past his limits and ultimately defeat the prodigy. With this development, Crunchyroll’s darkest shonen anime in years, Gachiakuta, not only breaks a foundational shonen trope but also improves it with a grounded and realistic twist.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!