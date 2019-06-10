Crunchyroll Reveals May’s Most Popular Anime

Crunchyroll is one of THE best streaming services to watch new and old anime alike. With the month of May over and June having just rolled in, the company decided to share with its audience some stats with regards to the vast catalogue of shows it holds to its name. Besides simply sharing the most popular anime for the month of May, the site also revealed which countries are currently watching the most series. The country that watches the most anime may surprise you!

Anime News Network broke down the list of both most popular anime viewed in May as well as the list of countries that consumed the most animated series. The country list is as follows:

Videos by ComicBook.com

1.) Uruguay

2.) Romania

3.) Phillipines

4.) Dominican Republic

5.) Czech Republic

6.) Colombia

7.) Portrugal

8.) Peru

9.) India

10.) El Salvador

Ironically enough, neither the United States nor Japan made the list for viewers watching the most anime! It would be interesting to see why these particular countries watched the most anime, but perhaps our readers can give us some insight should you be from one of these anime binging locales?

On top of these interesting country statistics, Crunchyroll also released a list of the top 20 most watched anime during the month of May. While this chart doesn’t list the specifics of these 20 series in terms of overall numbers, it still gives you an interesting look into what anime are still popular among viewers, even if some had ended years ago! Here’s the list in alphabetical order:

1.) Ace of Diamond

2.) Attack On Titan

3.) Black Clover

4.) Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

5.) Bleach

6.) Bungo Stray Dogs

7.) Demon Slayer

8.) Fairy Tale

9.) Food Wars!

10.) Hunter x Hunter

11.) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

12.) Mob Pyscho 100

13.) My Hero Academia

14.) Naruto Shippuden

15.) One Piece

16.) Overlord

17.) Re:Zero

18.) The Rising of the Shield Hero

19.) The Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime

20.) Wise Man’s Grandchild

It’s certainly surprising to see series like Bleach and Naruto Shippuden make the list considering they had both ended some time ago. While Naruto continued with its sequel series of Boruto, Bleach ended entirely with only a brief spin-off manga titled “Burn The Witch” to call its own. You can also check out the UK’s list of most-popular anime titles this past May in the infographic below!

Crunchyroll was formed originally in 2006 and has grown to have a library of over 900 anime series within its catalogue. Currently having over 35 million community members, the website continues to grow exponentially with its subscription services varying dependant on subscriber commitment. Viewers can either subscribe for $7.99 USD for a monthly subscription, $22.99 USD for a three month subscription, or $79.99 USD for a 12 month subscription.

What do you think of the list of most popular anime for May? Why do you think these certain countries watch the most anime on Crunchyroll? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.