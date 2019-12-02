Cyber Monday: Get All the Anime and Manga with This Massive RightStuf Sale

If you are in full holiday shopping mode, today is a good day to get it all done. Cyber Monday is here, and there are dozens of deals floating around the Web. For those looking to nab a gift for an anime lover, you do not need to look any longer for a sale.

And why is that? Well, if you have RightStuf Anime to thank. The online retailer has announced their Cyber Monday Week deals, and you can save up to 98% on all sorts of goodies.

As you can see here, RightStuf Anime has a load of deals going on. In total, there are 93 items up for sale, and the savings are so good you may freak out. It isn’t hard to find things at 30% minimum, and there are some solid series up for sale.

If you are a fan of figures, there are a ton of Nendoroid cuties up for sale. You can nab Nendoroids from Cells At Work, Girls Last Tour, and more. These figures normally go for upwards of $160 USD, but you can nab the White Blood Cell & Platelet figure for under $80.

For you manga readers, you can find a ton of titles. Pop Team Epic, Hinamatsuri, The Rising of the Shield Hero, Mob Psycho 100, and more are on sale. These are mostly put together in bundles, so you can stock up on some items.

Of course, there are lots of DVD and Blu-ray sets up for grabs. If you are looking for adult titles, you can nab some if you are 18 years or older. But if you aren’t looking for anything racy, there are copies of Maquia When The Promised Flower Blooms available with Naruto and more following behind.

