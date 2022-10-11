Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Shows Off Why Fans Love David

The Cyberpunk franchise got a whole new breath of fresh air with the debut of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners on Netflix earlier this Fall, and now one awesome cosplay is highlighting the main character at the center of it all, David Martinez! The science fiction role playing game might have been running for decades, but it's gotten a lot of more love in recent years thanks to the success of the Cyberpunk 2077 video game. Then exploring this video game in a new way was a brand new anime from Studio Trigger that seemed to revitalize interest in the franchise as a whole thanks to its different take on it.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners introduced fans to David, a young kid caught in the terrible economy of Night City and was thus brought into a violent new kind of world in order to survive and potentially change his life for the better. Fans saw him struggle with this in various ways over the course of the series' run with some very high highs, and some bitter lows. It made him quite the unique standout from many other anime protagonists, and now he's been brought to life with some slick cosplay from artist @Stylouz_Cosplay on Twitter. You can check it out below as highlighted by the series' official Twitter account:

ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine reviewed the series' when it hit Netflix earlier this Fall, and teased the following for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (which you can find in full here), "...Edgerunners is a series that isn't shy about its ultra-violence, and while some of the stars will meet gruesome ends, Trigge was able to help make those scenes hit that much harder when they inevitably happen to a member of the crew that we came to know over the ten episodes. Trigger uses an animation style that is fluid, energetic, and crackling with power along the way, helping to keep your eyes transfixed on the screen in fear that you might miss an animation cell along the way."

As for the series itself, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi with Hiromi Wakabayashi serving as creative director, Yoh Yoshinari as character designer and animation director, with an adapted screenplay from Yoshiki Usa and Masahiko Otsuka. Netflix officially teases the series as such, "The series tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City — a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk."

How did you like Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' anime debut on Netflix? How did you like David Martinez as a main character? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!