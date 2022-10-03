Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Celebrates David and Lucy With Special Music Video

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has taken off with fans ever since the anime made its debut with Netflix earlier this Spring, and the series is celebrating the central romance between David Martinez and Lucy with a special music video showing it off. Although Cyberpunk 2077 was a pretty huge video game release with fans, the franchise got a huge new shot in the arm with a brand new anime series that showed off a whole new look at Night City. A lot of that hype was because of the dynamic between the two central characters in the middle of it all as their romance sparked something deeper.

That romance was such a hit with fans that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is celebrating the series' release with Netflix with a cool new music video showing off David and Lucy's connection with the series. Taking on "I Really Want to Stay At Your House" as performed by Rosa Walton (Let's Eat Grandma), the special music video taps into much of what fans loved about the series overall. You can check it out below:

ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine teased the following in the official review for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (which you can find in full here), "...Edgerunners is a series that isn't shy about its ultra-violence, and while some of the stars will meet gruesome ends, Trigge was able to help make those scenes hit that much harder when they inevitably happen to a member of the crew that we came to know over the ten episodes. Trigger uses an animation style that is fluid, energetic, and crackling with power along the way, helping to keep your eyes transfixed on the screen in fear that you might miss an animation cell along the way."

As for the series itself, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi with Hiromi Wakabayashi serving as creative director, Yoh Yoshinari as character designer and animation director, with an adapted screenplay from Yoshiki Usa and Masahiko Otsuka. Netflix officially teases the series as such, "The series tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City — a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk."

What did you think of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' debut on Netflix? How did you like David and Lucy's dynamic through the series' run? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!