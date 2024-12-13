Cyberpunk Edgerunners Prequel Is Out With a Future Print Release

When a piece of intellectual property hits a certain level of popularity, the spinoffs are bound to follow. Such is the case for 2020’s top-selling Cyberpunk 2077, which has already had a 10-episode animated series premiere on Netflix with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. To continue this trend of striking while the iron’s hot, CD PROJEKT RED has collaborated with TRIGGER to create Cyberpunk: Edgerunners MADNESS, a prequel comic focusing on two standout characters from the Netflix series, Rebecca and her brother Pilar, according to the press release.

The first issue of Cyberpunk: Edgreunners MADNESS is currently out but has only been released in Japanese. However, the series will be translated into several different languages, with the English version published by Dark Horse. The series will be released monthly going forward.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners MADNESS Is the Prequel Manga Fans Needed

For an official synopsis of the series, CD PROJEKT RED released the following statement:

“The anime’s first-ever manga adaptation, titled Cyberpunk: Edgerunners MADNESS, follows the chaotic lives of two characters who viewers were first introduced to in the anime: siblings Rebecca and Pilar, who quickly became fan favorites,” said the studio. “Before they joined David’s crew, the pair grew up wreaking havoc in their path to become legendary edgerunners like their father — but when the mysterious Safran interrupts their daily routine in Night City, he changes their future.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is a video game based on Mike Pondsmith’s Cyberpunk tabeltop game. The video game focuses on Night City, California, in a dystopian future where crime is rampant, and people are obsessed with upgrading their bodies with various technological advancements. The main character, V, goes on a series of adventures with the help of a Keanu Reaves-voiced terrorist who’s connected to them through a bio-chi implant. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners primarily focused on David Martine, “ a street kid trying to survive in the technology and body modification-obsessed megalopolis of Night City.”

Stay posted as the Cyberpunk universe expands, and fans get to explore different corners of Night City and the world it’s a part of.

