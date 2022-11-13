Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Is Getting Its Very Own Game

What comes around most definitely goes around. Cyberpunk 2077 brought us the critical darling that is Cyberpunk: Edgerunners this year, and now the anime is ready to give back. After all, the show is about to get its very own game, and fans of the Edgerunners universe will want to check it out ASAP.

If you did not know, R. Talsorian Games made the big announcement earlier today. Cyberpunk is going to get a tabletop RPG all about the Edgerunners Universe. The game will be called Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Mission Kit, and it promises to shed new light on the anime's edgy heroes.

What We Know So Far

According to the game development, the board game will use the exact same setting as Edgerunners. The RPG will run on the fourth edition of R. Talsorian's Cyberpunk base game, but this new title will be playable even without that original game. The Edgerunners game will have a starter box set complete with game rules and background information from the anime's production staff.

Currently, the game is in development, so Edgerunners is a ways out from its board game debut. R. Talsorian says it will update fans on a release window at a later date. And of course, gamers can catch up on the actual Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime with ease on Netflix. The 10-episode series launched this fall to rave reviews, and you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"The series tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City – a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner – a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk."

