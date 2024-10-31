Daft Punk Is Bringing Its Old School Anime Back to Theaters

Anime has been a big hit on the silver screen in recent years. Demon Slayer: Mugen Train for example reeled in hundreds of millions of dollars worldwide and other big properties such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, My Hero Academia, and more are pulling in major profits. While anime movies have always been big in Japan, they are becoming more of a standard in North America with recent examples like Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle and Blue Lock: Episode Nagi making waves in the West. Now, a major rock band is bringing their premiere anime film back to the big screen for a major 2024 event.

If you’re unfamiliar with Daft Punk, the musical act first emerged in 1993 and is quite mysterious when it comes to their in-person appearances. Sporting masks that cover their faces, the synth-pop band hasn’t been shy about their love of anime despite the many mysteries that surround them. In 2003, the musical duo took the opportunity to release an original anime film that had them teaming up with Toei Animation to blend their music with the medium. Interstella 5555: The 5Story of The 5ecret 5star 5system is returning to the silver screen for one night only and we have all the details.

Toei Animation

Daft Punk’s Anime is Making a Comeback

Daft Punk’s anime movie will be returning for one night only in theaters on December 12th. If you’re looking to snag tickets early, they will go on sale beginning on November 13th next month. On top of these facts, the movie will be remastered for a new generation and while the runtime might only top an hour, it is definitely an experience worth checking out for fans of anime and music alike. Of course, Daft Punk will also be selling soundtracks and merchandise to be released alongside the upcoming theatrical drop.

Interstella’s Track List

If you want a refresher on the Daft Punk songs that make up this album, here is a breakdown:

Discovery: Interstella 5555 Edition Tracklist:

01. One More Time

02. Aerodynamic

03. Digital Love

04. Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger

05. Crescendolls

06. Nightvision

07. Superheroes

08. High Life

09. Something About Us

10. Voyager

11. Veridis Quo

12. Short Circuit

13. Face to Face

14. Too Long

If this is your first time hearing about the film, here’s how Toei Animation describes it, “Four talented alien musicians are kidnapped by a record producer who disguises them as humans. Shep, a space pilot in love with bass player Stella, follows them to Earth. Reprogrammed to forget their real identities and renamed The Crescendolls, the group quickly becomes a huge success playing soulless corporate pop. At a concert, Shep manages to free all the musicians except Stella, and the band sets out to rediscover who they really are — and to rescue Stella.

Other Anime Bands

When it comes to musical bands with anime influences, the Gorillaz is a perfect example of taking the animation medium and working it into the musical arena. The band has long “hidden” behind their animated avatars, going one step beyond Daft Punk in many regards. While the likes of OneRepublic and Imagine Dragons might not have anime avatars, they did take part in creating music for this year’s big anime arrival, Kaiju No. 8. Thanks to the continuing popularity of anime, expect more musical crossovers in the near future.

Want to stay tuned on all the developments of anime in the musical world? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on anime music and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.