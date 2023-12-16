Dandadan Reveals Release Window With New Trailer

DandaDan is one of the most highly anticipated anime of 2024, and here's when you can expect it to arrive.

2024 is fit to bursting with new anime projects that are set to hit the small screen. Of the many franchises arriving next year, the story of Dandadan is one of the most anticipated and for good reason. Following young high schoolers as they navigate a world of aliens and ghosts, the anime adaptation has confirmed its release window for this year's Jump Festa. On top of the release window, Dandadan has dropped a new trailer giving viewers a closer look at the wild story.

Luckily, Dandadan's anime adaptation is being helmed by an anime studio that feels like the perfect fit for the story of Momo Ayase and Okarun. Science SARU, hot off their recent Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, has brought to life some of the wildest anime franchises including Devilman Crybaby, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, and Japan Sinks. The original Dandadan manga premiered in 2021 and is continuing to release new chapters to this day, laying the groundwork for potential future anime seasons.

Dandadan Arrives For The Spooky Season

Just in time for Halloween, Dandadan is set to premiere in October of next year. The series does an amazing job at balancing horror and absurdity with some serious fight scenes thrown in to help hammer home the wild nature of the story. You can check out the trailer below with new footage from the Science SARU production.

If you want to check out Dandadan before the anime arrives next year, its manga is currently available on the official Shonen Jump app. The official description of the series reads as such, "Momo Ayase strikes up an unusual friendship with her school's UFO fanatic, whom she nicknames "Okarun" because he has a name that is not to be said aloud. While Momo believes in spirits, she thinks aliens are nothing but nonsense. Her new friend, meanwhile, thinks the exact opposite. To settle matters, the two set out to prove each other wrong – Momo to a UFO hotspot and Okarun to a haunted tunnel! What unfolds next is a beautiful story of young love...and oddly horny aliens and spirits?"

Is Dandadan your most anticipated new anime of 2024? Do you think Science SARU is the perfect studio to bring this world to life? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and this bizarre world of ghosts and extraterrestrials.