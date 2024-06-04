Dandadan Licensing Expands with GKIDS Deal

It looks like Dandadan has found a home at GKIDS. Not long ago, the distribution company confirmed its big plans for Dandadan ahead of Anime Expo in July. According to GKIDS, the company has secured rights for the anime's theatrical, video, and digital transactional releases.

Of course, this news comes ahead of Dandadan's release. The show is slated to release in October 2024, and when it comes to streaming, the team at Crunchyroll is going all in. The site will distribute Dandadan outside of Asia, and Netflix is also expected to stream the series globally.

Of course, the hype for Dandadan is only growing these days. Released in April 2021, the hit supernatural comedy comes from the mind of Yukinobu Tatsu. The manga stands as one of the biggest next gen hits under Shueisha, and it helped put the publisher's Shonen Jump+ service on the map. Given the manga's success, it didn't take long for fans to plead an anime's case, and Science Saru heard the call.

If you want to know more about Dandadan, you can find the series in English on Manga Plus and the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on Yukinobu's hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Momo Ayase and Okarun are on opposite sides of the paranormal spectrum regarding what they'll believe in and what they won't. Their quest to prove each other wrong leads them down a path of secret crushes and paranormal battles they'll have to participate in to believe! Momo Ayase strikes up an unusual friendship with her school's UFO fanatic, whom she nicknames "Okarun" because he has a name that is not to be said aloud. While Momo believes in spirits, she thinks aliens are nothing but nonsense. Her new friend, meanwhile, thinks the exact opposite. To settle matters, the two set out to prove each other wrong-Momo to a UFO hotspot and Okarun to a haunted tunnel! What unfolds next is a beautiful story of young love...and oddly horny aliens and spirits?"

Are you excited to see Dandadan hit the screen? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!