Dandadan Season 2 Teaser Spoils the Biggest Plot Twist in the Anime

Dandadan announces its Season 2 soon after the first season’s finale. Based on Yukinobu Tatsu’s manga, the anime follows Momo and Okarun as they navigate the world of the supernatural and land into all kinds of trouble. Momo Ayase, a firm believer in ghosts, and Okarun, someone who believes aliens exist, make a bet to prove each other wrong. However, it turns out both of them were right! The story continues as the two come across all kinds of creatures. The first debuted in October 2024 and quickly became a fan favorite.

However, it’s only a prologue, as the story will get way more intense in the second season. Momo, Okarun, and their friends will face dangers far worse than they can comprehend. The first season ends on a massive cliffhanger as it sets up the Cursed House Arc of the manga. Jiji and Okarun find a secret hidden room in the house full of talismans. The story will continue in the second season as we will find out the truth behind the cursed house. However, the 80-second teaser shares the biggest plot twist that will take place in Dandadan Season 2.

Warning: Spoilers from the Dandadan manga ahead!

Dandadan Season 2 Reveals Jiji’s Evil Eye Form

Dandadan Season 2 will cover the Cursed House and the Evil Eye Arcs from the manga. As far as we know, Jiji is an ordinary high school boy with no special ability. However, in the teaser, we see in him an unusual form as he swears to kill all humans. It’s pretty much obvious that he gets possessed. However, that’s the plot twist. Jiji is one of the main characters of the show, and his life changes completely after being possessed by the spirit inhabiting his house, the Evil Eye.

Anime-only fans wouldn’t expect another character to get possessed like Okarun, but the teaser doesn’t hide the fact at all. In fact, they don’t even bother with a show silhouette but just straight-up reveal the full form. Season 2 will be released in July 2025, and you will see major plot developments revolving around Jiji.