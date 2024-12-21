Dandadan Season 2 Drops Trailer Ahead of Summer Premiere: Watch

Dandadan’s anime wrapped up its first season this week with a major cliffhanger. It’s considered one of the best anime of 2024, popular for its action-packed story and hilarious moments. Based on Tatsu Yukinobu’s manga of the same name, Dandadan follows Momo and Okarun as they navigate the world of the supernatural, which lands them in all kinds of trouble. Luckily, fans don’t have to wait long as the studio confirmed its second season with a key visual right after the Season 1 finale.

Additionally, the Jump Festa 2025 shares a bunch of exciting news on Shonen manga and anime series, including Dandadan, as we get the first teaser of Season 2. Jump Festa is one of the biggest annual conventions held by Shueisha, where they reveal all the exciting news about shonen manga and anime series. Dandadan Season 2 will be released in July 2025, continuing the Cursed House Arc of the manga. The 80-second teaser highlights the danger of the cursed house and new threats lurking in the village.

What to Expect From Dandadan Season 2?

Dandadan Season 2 will adapt the Cursed House and Evil Eye Arcs of the manga. The teaser shares the first glimpse at Jiji’s Evil Eye form, which will take place by the end of the Cursed House Arc. Jiji’s house is haunted by an evil spirit, and he has contacted several exorcists to drive it out. With his parents in the hospital, Jiji has no choice but to turn to Seiko for help.

Unfortunately, Seiko’s powers don’t work outside of Kamigoe City. So, she entrusts her granddaughter with the task, believing it will be an ordinary exorcism. However, everyone will later find out that things aren’t as simple as they seem. Momo, Okarun, and Jiji will soon discover the danger hiding inside the house. Okarun and Jiji already know about the eerie hidden room while the Kito Family tries to get their hands on Momo. The story will get more intense from here on out as the second season will unravel the dark truth behind the house.

The second season will stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix where you can also watch Dandadan Season 1.

