It’s Official: Dandadan Season 2 Is Confirmed for 2025 (With a New Poster)

Netflix’s hottest series of the season and arguably the entire year has just dropped its final episode along with exciting news about Season 2. Dandadan‘s explosive first season has left fans desperately wanting more, and fortunately, the series has just confirmed that Season 2 will indeed be coming in 2025.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Shonen Jump+ official X handle and the anime’s official website have confirmed that Season 2 of Dandadan will be releasing in July 2025, airing in Japan on MBS’ Super Animeism TURBO slot. An official release date has yet to be revealed. That said, the official announcement was accompanied by a stunning new teaser visual for Season 2 featuring Okarun, Momo, Turbo Granny, and Jiji, teasing the intense Cursed House story arc to come in Season 2.

Dandadan Gets Lightning Fast Renewal For Season 2 and a Hot New Poster

Despite the unfortunate leaks prior to its release, Dandadan has taken fans and critic by storm with its stunning, colorful animation by Science SARU, its thrilling, action-packed episodes, and its catchy opening that fans have been unable to get out of their heads for weeks. Besides its off-beat comedy, the series has also proven to be surprisingly heartfelt as seen with the story of Acrobatic Silky.

That said, the best of the series is yet to come with Season 1 only having introduced fans to all of the main cast. Though a bit uneventful in comparison, the season finally perfectly sets up the fourth story arc of the series. As seen in the new key visual, the next season will likely delve deeper into the secret of Jiji’s cursed house. Though it may be a few months until Dandadan returns, episode 12 has all but paved the way for an exciting start to Season 2.

Despite the Season 1 finale ending on an inevitable cliffhanger with Dandadan’s seasonal structure, fans are excited at the meatiest story arc to come in Summer 2025. Combining this hype with the excitement for Jump Festa 2025 between December 21st and 22nd, at which Dandadan will feature for further announcements, means an enticing weekend for anime and manga fans alike ahead.

Source: shonenjump_plus/X, Dandadan Official Anime Website