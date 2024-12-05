Dandadan Details The Alien/Demon War Rocking The Anime’s World (And What It Means For The Future)

One of the biggest selling points of Dandadan has been its ability to hurl threats at Momo, Okarun, and Aira that are both supernatural and extraterrestrial. With Momo’s powers coming from the Serpo Aliens and Okarun and Aira’s powers coming from Yokai, the hot anime series has created quite the mish mash of creatures. The first season anime finale is only two weeks away but the Science SARU production is still dropping some major info dumps with the time that season one has left. In a surprising turn, Dandadan has revealed that extraterrestrials aren’t too fond of the spectres inhabiting the planet Earth and this spells trouble for the anime heroes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning. If you have yet to watch the latest episode of Dandadan, Episode 10, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into major spoiler territory. With the Serpo Aliens defeated once again, the trio of main Dandadan characters have a new problem to deal with in the court of public opinion. Attempting to figure out a way to explain why they were all naked in the school’s halls, Momo, Okarun, and Aira attempt to figure out why they’ve been the target of so many alien attacks. Luckily, they’ve come to a conclusion as to why extraterrestrials are gunning for them and their “banana organs.”

Science SARU

RELATED: Dandadan’s Latest Episode Includes a Hilarious UFO Trope

The Alien/Demon War Explained

The discussion begins with Momo wondering why the aliens don’t simply attack the Yokai directly if they are looking for supernatural powers. Luckily, Okarun is on the case and has a detailed explanation of why the extraterrestrials are not invading the Earth, “Yokai aren’t just in Japan. Folklore about spirits and demons exist all over the world! In other words, Yokai and Demons are protecting the Earth from alien invasion!”

Okarun then states that in a straight up war between the two sides, aliens wouldn’t stand a chance, “Even with their scientific technology, aliens can’t beat Yokai. Thus, they’re attacking special humans like us for research, and they’re trying to develop technology to win against the Yokai! I’m sure of it!”

A New Alien Joins The Fold

Surprisingly enough, the main trio of Dandadan have received an unexpected ally in the tenth episode. Mr. Mantis Shrimp first appeared as a bodyguard to the Serpo Aliens but is now asking for help from the likes of Momo, Okarun, and Aira. Merely taking the original job to help save his son’s life, the boxing shrimp reveals that he’s considered one of the weaker members of his race. Even though he’s on the bottom of the ladder, Mr. Mantis Shrimp proved that he can be quite the opponent when the need arises.

With two episodes of the anime adaptation remaining for Dandadan’s first season, Science SARU has yet to confirm if a second season is in the works. Based on the popularity of the franchise and the amount of material left to adapt in the manga, the popular series might have a bright future ahead of it.

Want to see what the future holds for all things related to Momo, Okarun, and Aira? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Dandadan and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.