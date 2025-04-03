Dandadan Reveals New Season 2 Promo & Surprise Movie Release

Dandadan Season 2 is just over the horizon. Season 1 of Science SARU’s anime (based on the manga by Yukinobu Tatsu) debuted last October and quickly became one of the best new shows of 2024. Season 1 ran for a total of 12 episodes and ended on a major cliffhanger. As a result, fans have been desperate for Season 2 to bring back Okarun, Momo, and Jiji and dive into the “Cursed House Arc.”

The official release date for Season 2 of Dandadan was recently revealed. The show’s second season will premiere on July 3rd, which narrows down the previous Summer 2025 release window Season 2 was initially granted. But that’s not the only good news Dandadan fans have been gifted today, as a new promo and a very surprising update were just released.

Dandadan Season 2 Drops a Stunning New Promo

Following the release date announcement for Dandadan‘s second season, a new promo for the show’s return was unveiled, teasing what’s to come in July. The beautiful new poster depicts Momo and Okarun using their powers, along with Turbo Granny, desperately clinging on for dear life. In the background, Jiji has unleashed his Evil Eye form, as his childhood home spirals into oblivion around them.

Fans already knew that Season 2 would adapt the “Cursed House” and the “Evil Eye” arcs, as the former was the bombshell cliffhanger at the end of Season 1. While many were frustrated that the arc was pushed back to the second season, the new promo undoubtedly has fans hyped for the upcoming adaptation of the fan-favorite plotline. Check out the new poster below…

Dandadan Is Returning to Theaters for Season 2’s Debut

The new poster is just the tip of the iceberg for Dandadan Season 2’s big announcement. Fans may remember that, before Season 1’s debut in October, select theaters were screening Dandadan: First Encounter. The 75-minute-long movie included the first three episodes of Season 1. Momo and Okarun will bring their hunt for the latter’s missing kintama back to theaters ahead of Season 2’s release on Crunchyroll.

Just like it did with Season 1, the first episodes of Dandadan Season 2 will screen early in select theaters around the world. The screenings will first take place in Asia from May 30th. US fans will get to experience Dandadan Season 2 on the big screen from June 6th, and European fans will have to wait a day longer until June 7th.

