Dandadan Hits Major Milestone Thanks To Its Successful First Season

Dandadan will return to the small screen this summer, following Science SARU introducing anime fans to the wild story of Momo and Okarun. As the supernatural and extraterrestrial team grows bigger with its cast, the shonen characters are riding high in both its anime adaptation and its manga. Thanks to the television series bringing many new fans into the world from creator Yukinobu Tatsu, the manga sales have been skyrocketing as a result. With eighteen volumes of the printed story now available for readers to dive into, Dandadan has revealed that sales are hitting some record levels for the mind-bending epic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dandadan currently has over ten million copies of its manga in circulation, proving that Okarun and Momo are becoming household names for anime fans. While series like My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen have ended, and shonen stories like One Piece are in their final saga, Tatsu hasn’t hinted at his creation inching toward its grand finale any time soon. Keeping this in mind, it means that Dandadan is on a steady pace to grow its circulation and its sales even more in the future. While the Yukinobu Tatsu series has been a popular entry in the shonen field, it still has a long way to go to compete with some of the movers and shakers in Shonen Jump.

When Will Dandadan Season 2 Return?

Considering how Dandadan’s first season ended on a giant cliffhanger, anime fans have been wondering when we can expect Momo and Okarun to hit the screen once again. Luckily, fans will be able to return to this bizarre world this July, though a specific release date has yet to be confirmed. Thanks to Dandadan being housed on the likes of Netflix and Crunchyroll, anime fans will have their pick of the litter when it comes to how they return to the electric series.

This past February, the series had around eight million copies of its manga in circulation, meaning that Tatsu’s story is making big leaps in a relatively short amount of time. So popular has Dandadan become that Okarun and Momo have even made the leap to the Marvel Universe. In a recent issue of Avengers Academy: Marvel’s Voices Infinity, both the anime protagonists received a hilarious cameo that gave them a North American makeover for the first time.

Want to keep tabs on Momo and Okarun? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Dandadan and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.