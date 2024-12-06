Dandadan’s Love Triangle Raises the Stakes With a Returning Love Interest

Dandadan’s latest episode didn’t have the anime heroes fighting the Serpo Aliens or tackling a spirt like Acrobat Silky but it did have plenty of events that will impact the future of Momo, Okarun, and Aira. While a good portion of the episode had anime viewers witnessing the return of Mr. Mantis Shrimp and the anime trio attempting to figure out why they were being attacked by extraterrestrials on the regular, the biggest revelation took place in the final moments. Aira and Momo have been vying for Okarun’s affection since the Acrobat Silky wielder entered the picture but it seems that a new love triangle has been introduced to the anime adaptation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning. If you have yet to watch Dandadan’s tenth episode, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. One of the biggest challenges that Momo has been running into isn’t only her affection for Momo but also the hurdles shot her way from her psychic grandmother. With the three needing new school uniforms thanks to their recent fight against the Serpians and Mr. Mantis Shrimp, the young psychic is trying to get her relative to shell out some cash. Even though the human granny would gladly spend money on Okarun and Aira, she demanded that Momo pretend to be a Japanese celebrity. Swinging open the door while still in character, Momo runs into a familiar face from her past.

Science SARU

RELATED: Dandadan Cuts Iconic Star Wars Reference from the Manga in Latest Episode

JiJi Enters The Frame

Dandadan’s anime series hasn’t revealed much about Jin Enjoji yet, aka JiJi, but manga readers know quite a bit about this hilarious character. As was witnessed in the final moments of the tenth anime episode, JiJi and Momo have a history with one another, having grown up together. As Okarun discovers, Momo had a crush on Jin back in the day, which is especially hilarious once viewers witness just what Enjoji was up to during the pair’s earlier years.

Without diving into spoiler territory, the fourth member of this blossoming quartet won’t be deprived of super human abilities. Unfortunately, don’t expect JiJi to receive extraterrestrial powers akin to Momo’s as he’ll be joining Okarun and Aira in the supernatural abilities department. Unfortunately, we won’t have a lot of time to learn about JiJi as the first season finale quickly approaches.

Dandadan Will Be Gone But Not Forgotten

Dandadan’s first season will reportedly run for for twelve episodes in total, meaning that we don’t have much time left before this world of ghosts and demons takes a break. Unfortunately, Science SARU has yet to confirm that a second season is in the works but considering how big the anime adaptation has been so far, it seems like a safe bet that season one won’t be the end of Momo, Okarun, Aira, and JiJi’s adventures.

Want to see what the future holds of the demons and spectres of Dandadan? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the supernatural shonen and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.