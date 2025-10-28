Dark Anime Confirms Return With Season 2 As Halloween Approaches

We here at ComicBook.com have spoken quite a bit in the past when it comes to horror’s place in the anime world. Unfortunately, outside of Junji Ito adaptations, there isn’t nearly as much spooky representation in the medium as other genres, such as fighting, romance, comedies, and more. Luckily, there is one major example of a recent anime series that has garnered a significant following, focusing on truly spooky adventures within its storylines. OLM, the anime studio responsible for Pokémon and Berserk, has announced that its creepiest story to date will return for a season two.

Dark Gathering first appeared as a manga in 2019, created by Kenichi Kondo, which focuses on a spooky world where protagonists Keitaro Gentoga and Yayoi Hozuki attempt to capture ghosts. While the animation style might not hint at a story that will keep viewers up at night, the OLM animated series has proven it can get scary when it wants to. A release date has yet to be revealed for the second season, but the studio has confirmed that the story will focus on Kyoto, Japan, with Yayoi and Keitaro continuing their mission. Alongside the major announcement, the spooky series also released a new visual to get fans prepared for the scary comeback to an anime world that needs more horror.

The Dark Gathering Gathers Once Again

olm

Alongside the major announcement, series creator Kenichi Kondo shared a special message for fans, “The second season of the anime “Dark Gathering” has been confirmed…! I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all the readers who have been looking forward to it, and to all the staff who have worked hard on the planning and production. When I was writing the original story for the Kyoto arc, all I remember is feeling that it was “so hard, so difficult,” but when I look back on it later, I often find myself thinking, “Wow… they were able to draw such amazing scenes so well… I’m impressed…” It’s amazing, if I may say so myself. The wonderful staff have put all their effort into bringing this long series, full of incredible scenes and cuts, to life on screen. As the original author, I would be honored if you look forward to further news and the start of the broadcast…!”

The director of the anime, Hiroshi Ikehata, confirmed that this is indeed the second season and not simply a “second cours,” “It’s season two. It’s season two. It’s not the second half of a two-cour series, but a proper “season two being made because it was so popular.” As a creator, this makes me really happy, and it’s only thanks to all the fans in Japan and around the world who have loved Dark Gathering that this has been possible. In order to live up to those expectations, all of the staff are prepared to go to hell to create an even more terrifying world, so please look forward to it!”

