Date A Live Readies Season 4 Release With New Trailer

Date A Live will be returning for its fourth season as part of the new wave of Spring 2022 anime releases, and is readying for its return with a new trailer! The Spring 2022 anime schedule has quite a few hotly anticipated releases, but much of the attention is going towards all of the returning franchises. Date A Live is a particularly interesting anime franchise, however, as all three of its seasons have been handled by different production studios and staffs. This is happening once again with the fourth season of the series and soon fans will get to see the long running series get a whole new makeover.

Fans will soon get to see a whole new take on Koshi Tachibana and Tsunako’s original light novel series in just a few days from the time of this writing, and Date A Live is celebrating its April return with a new trailer for the fourth season. This newest trailer focuses on one of the new Spirits crossing Shido’s past, Nia (as voiced by Hitomi Nabatame), and teases that she’ll be another powerful fighter added to the roster along with likely another one competing for Shido’s affections. You can check out the newest trailer for Date A Live Season 4 below:

Directed by Jun Nakagawa for Geek Toys, Date A Live Season 4 will officially be premiering on April 8th. The series will be streaming with Crunchyroll alongside the new episodes airing in Japan, and they describe the series as such, “With multiple Spirits now living with him, Shido’s juggling act of giving ladies attention is never-ending. On top of that, more Spirits arrive for him to put the charm on. As he seals more and more, with his intentions unknown to them, will he be able to keep this up or will it lead to one big, giant spatial quake?”

Joining Nabatame is fellow newcomer Akari Kageyama as Mokuro Hoshimiya along with the returning members of Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shido Itsuka, Marina Inoue as Tohka Yatogami, Misuzu Togashi as Origami Tobiichi, Ayana Taketatsu as Kotori Itsuka, Iori Nomizu as Yoshino, Asami Sanada as Kurumi Tokisaki, Maaya Uchida as Kaguya Yamai, Sarah Emi Bridcutt as Yuzuru Yamai, Minori Chihara as Miku Izayoi, and Ayumi Mano as Natsumi.

