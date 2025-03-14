Dead Account Anime to Host Giveaway Featuring Its Main Star

Now that Shizumu Watanabe’s original manga Dead Account is officially getting an anime adaptation thanks to Synergy SP, a studio that previously worked on series like Initial D Final Stage, Mr. Villain’s Day Off, and Hayate the Combat Butler. To celebrate and build hype for the anime’s currently unknown release date, Synergy SP is giving away an exclusive illustration signed by Nobuhiko Okamoto who voices the main character of Dead Account, Souji Enishiro.

Okamoto has previously made a name for himself in the anime industry by voicing iconic characters like Katsuki Bakugo in My Hero Academia, Genya Shinazugawa in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and Rin Okumura in Blue Exorcist. It’s rare for the promotional teams working on an upcoming anime adaptation to host giveaways like this for fans, making the autograph an extremely unique and surprisingly fitting choice to build an early audience for Dead Account.

Dead Account Is an Unapologetic Look At Streaming Culture Around the World

Originally published in Kodansha‘s Weekly Shonen Magazine before moving to MagaPoke (Magazine Pocket) in October 2023, Dead Account follows Soji Enishiro, a high school dropout and doting older brother who has taken on the life of being a bottom-feeding, rage-baiting internet troll under the online person “Aoringo” to help pay for his sister’s medical bills. While the world may despise him, Soji is willing to do anything it takes to keep his sister healthy, but like any great shonen manga, something fantastical happens that changes Soji’s life forever. While it is certainly filled with fantastical elements, Dead Account takes a very real and very hard look at the current state of online content creation, as well as the ramifications that online personalities can have on the person behind the screen.

In that, there truly isn’t a better time for an anime like Dead Account to launch. With the popularity of online live-streaming content being at an all-time high, having a series that looks as stunning as Dead Account manages to have a real conversation about the industry while also boasting a high-stakes shonen action series is sure to make the anime an absolute powerhouse once it releases. As of writing, there’s been no official release date given for Dead Account‘s anime adaptation, but considering the series features a star-studded cast featuring the aforementioned Nobuhiko Okamoto, who will be paticipating in the autograph giveaway, the show will also showcase the talents of Koki Uchiyama as Kukuru Kasubata, and Fairouz Ai as Kiyomi Urusugawa.

