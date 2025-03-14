Crunchyroll Announces Gachiakuta as Crunchyroll Exclusive With New Trailer

Studio Bones is certainly having a busy 2025. With this spring seeing the arrival of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, and this fall seeing the final season of My Hero Academia hitting the small screen, another big newcomer is on the way this summer. Gachiakuta might not have a premise similar to that of Kohei Horikoshi’s world but it might just have an energy to rival it. Now, Crunchyroll has announced that they will be the only spot to stream this upcoming anime juggernaut this July, announcing that the anime story set in a nihilistic garbage dump is rocketing toward fans.

Here’s how the anime streaming service dropped the big news in a new press release, “Crunchyroll, the global anime brand, is taking “trash television” quite literally. The ultimate anime streaming service today announced that Gachiakuta, the next big hit in shonen anime based on the manga currently serialized in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, will stream exclusively on its platform in Summer 2025. Produced by the renowned studio Bones Film (My Hero Academia; Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood), Gachiakuta is set to captivate audiences with its electrifying action, unique graffiti-inspired art style, and intense revenge-driven storyline – all set in the dystopian world set in a floating city known where both trash and criminals are cast into an endless abyss.”

What’s a Gachiakuta Anyway?

If this is your first time hearing of Gachiakuta, or if you need a refresher on its story, here’s how Crunchyroll describes the shonen series, “Crawl back from the abyss of Hell to change this lousy world! Rudo lives in the slums of a floating town, where the poor scrape by under the shadow of the rich who live a sumptuous life, simply casting their garbage off the side, into the abyss.”

The description continues, “Then one day, he’s falsely accused of murder, and his wrongful conviction leads to an unimaginable punishment—exile off the edge, with the rest of the trash. Down on the surface, the cast-off waste of humanity has bred vicious monsters, and if Rudo wants to have any hope of discovering the truth and seeking vengeance against those who cast him into Hell, he will have to master a new power and join a group known as the Cleaners who battle the hulking trash beasts of the Pit!”

Gachiakuta’s Creators

When it comes to the creators that will be helming Gachiakuta’s anime adaptation, here’s how Crunchyroll laid out those involved, “The anime will be led by first-time series director Fumihiko Suganuma (chief episode director and storyboard artist on Train to the End of the World). The series composition was written by Hiroshi Seko (DAN DA DAN; Chainsaw Man; JUJUTSU KAISEN; Attack on Titan Final Season; Mob Psycho 100). Satoshi Ishino (Date A Live; Tokyo Mew Mew New) will serve as the series’ character designer and chief animation director. The music for the series will be created by renowned composer Taku Iwasaki (Bungo Stray Dogs; Shin Kamen Rider).”

Along with the big press release, the streaming service also received commentary from the creators as screenwriter Hiroshi Seko shared the following, “When I’m writing the scripts for Gachiakuta, it makes me want to blast my music. It makes me want to go out and have some fun. And it gives me the urge to meet up with my work buddies and friends for a good meal. An anime that makes you feel that way is the best. I mean that from the bottom of my heart.”

Adding to Seko’s thoughts, Gachiakuta’s creator shares a major endorsement of the upcoming BONES adaptation, “I hope this anime stays in your soul! I’m looking forward to watching the Gachiakuta anime together with you all!”

The co-creator of the series, Hideyoshi Andou, is hoping that the upcoming anime will be an inspiration for fans, “I hope the passion that Gachiakuta inspires reaches all of you! As you watch the animated Gachiakuta, I hope everyone feels the same spark of motivation!”

