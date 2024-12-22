My Hero Academia: Vigilantes to Finally Make Anime Debut in 2025

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is finally going to be making its anime debut next year, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from the spinoff anime’s premiere with the first look! My Hero Academia‘s anime will be coming to an end next year, and that means it’s not going to be long before fans get to see how the hero series comes to an end. But thankfully it’s going to be far from the end of the anime franchise overall as one of its biggest spinoffs is going to get its official anime adaptation next year.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a special spinoff series to Kohei Horikoshi’s original My Hero Academia manga that’s actually set five years before the events of the main series. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes includes some big moments for the characters that help to fill in some of the gaps from the My Hero Academia anime’s story, and now even more fans will be able to check it out when the spinoff hits next year. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is celebrating this announcement with the first look at the new anime and you can check out its teaser poster below. You can also check out the special trailer in the video above.

What to Know for My Hero Academia’s New Anime

Originally written by Hideyuki Furuhashi with illustrations by Betten Court, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is an official spinoff that’s set years before the events of the main My Hero Academia series. As one of the major announcements TOHO Animation revealed during Jump Festa 2025 this weekend in Japan (as detailed via press release), the new My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime will be making its debut some time in April as part of the Spring 2025 anime schedule. Animation production will be handled by Studio Bones just like the main My Hero Academia series.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes follows new main character, Koichi Haimawari, a young wannabe hero who helps out in his neighborhood by using his abilities without an official hero license. Unlike many of the pro heroes we see operating in the main series, Koichi operates outside of the main system and protects his neighborhood as the hero known as “The Crawler.” But like the main series, it’s not long before Koichi ends up in much bigger circumstances than he ever expected when he first started acting as a vigilante hero.

Why You Should Be Excited for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has been a highly requested anime adaptation from fans because while it’s indeed a spinoff with its own story, it actually has some big ties into the main series’ events. Serving as a prequel to My Hero Academia, this spinoff reveals how the hero world looked before Izuku Midoriya and the other characters started their own hopeful student careers. This means looks at heroes like All Might closer to their prime, and that’s something you don’t get in the original.

The big reason this series is important also is that it’s officially part of the main My Hero Academia canon. There’s a particular arc in the spinoff that fills in some of the gaps from Shota Aizawa’s past, and these moments were only referenced in My Hero Academia’s later seasons slightly. Meaning that now even more fans can see the much fuller picture for the My Hero Academia world when this hero spinoff series finally makes its long awaited debut next Spring. It’s going to be a big one to watch out for.