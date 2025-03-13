Call of The Night Hypes Season 2 Release Window With Trailer & Promo: Watch

Vampires are a major part of the anime medium, with stories such as Hellsing, Blood, Vampire Hunter D, and even JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure adding the creatures of the night roster. Of the recent vampiric anime series to hit the small screen, Call of The Night has become one of the biggest. Luckily, following a successful first season, a second season is on the way as Ko and Nazuna are front and center in a brand new trailer revealing when we can expect the anime’s return.

Call of The Night’s second season will arrive in July this summer, with the recent trailer revealing that new character Kiku Hoshimi will be voiced by Rina Sato. The second season will see Liden Films making a comeback following manning season one, with the production studio known for Rurouni Kenshin, Goblin Slayer, Tokyo Revengers, and more. Since Call of The Night’s manga ended last year with its two-hundredth chapter, it will be interesting to see how many more seasons will be approved for this vampiric story.

Call of The Night Season 2 Rises

When it comes to the cast that will return, and debut, in the second season, here is the breakdown of the Japanese voice actors rounding out the cast:

Nazuna Nanakusa voiced by Sora Amamiya

Ko Yamori voiced by Gen Sato

Akira Asai voiced by Yumiri Hanamori

Seri Kikyo voiced by Haruka Tomatsu

Niko Hirata voiced by Eri Kitamura

Kabura Honda voiced by Shizuka Ito

Midori Kohakobe voiced by Naomi Ozora

Hatsuka Suzushiro voiced by Azumi Waki

Mahiru Seki voiced by Kensho Ono

Akihito Akiyama voiced by Hiroyuki Yoshino

Anko Uguisu voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro

Kiku Hoshimi voiced by Rina Sato

If you need a refresher on the story behind Call of The Night, here’s how Viz Media describes the series, “One sleepless night, Ko slips out to walk the streets. Life after dark is a revelation! When flirtatious Nazuna invites Ko to spend the night at her place in an abandoned building, he’s stoked! But then he awakens to kisses on his neck with a little too much bite to them… Is it just the delicious taste of his blood that makes her meet him night after night for late-night adventures, conversation and…naps? Or something else? Then, when a cute girl from Ko’s past shows up and competes for his attention, his budding relationship with the undead is put to the test!”

2025: Year of the Anime Vampire

Alongside Call of The Night’s upcoming return, this year has focused on some interesting additions to the vampire world in the anime medium. Baban Baban Ban Vampire focuses on a story involving a creature of the night working in a Japanese bathhouse while Vampire Hunter D is planning a return to theaters to celebrate a major franchise milestone. It’s a good time to be a fan of the supernatural in the anime world.

Want to see what the future holds for these anime vampires? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Call of The Night and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.