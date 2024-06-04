Studio Bones and Kodansha Are Working On a New Anime

The summer is here, and once July rolls in, the anime industry will make a big showing in Los Angeles. We are a month out from Anime Expo 2024, and today, the event revealed its massive scheduled. The industry's biggest studios and distributors will be at the convention as expected. And on July 4, Kodansha will team up with Studio Bones to announce a new project.

The revelation comes on the heels of Anime Expo's schedule update. On July 4, Studio Bones executives will appear with Kodansha editors to announce a mystery anime. So for more info on the panel, you can read its official blurb below:

Panel Description: "My Hero Academia" and "Fullmetal Alchemist" producer Studio Bones presents their new project with Kodansha, publisher of "Attack on Titan" and other hits. Anime producers and the editor of the manga will reveal behind the scenes of the upcoming anime. We'll also show the trailer and teaser visual. All attendees will receive an exclusive gift!

As you can imagine, the anime fandom is geeking out over Kodansha's deal with Studio Bones. The two companies are household names in the industry, after all. From My Hero Academia to Fullmetal Alchemist, Studio Bones has released some of anime's top hits, and Kodansha is just as prestigious with manga readers. The publisher has overseen a slew of hits including Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga, and more.

With a new anime deal on the horizon, fans are already speculating about the mysterious project. Right now, rumors have put Gachiakuta center stage as Key Urana's dark fantasy would be a great fit for Studio Bones. At this time, the manga has yet to tease any sort of anime, but netizens are hoping that changes on July 4.

What do you make of this latest Studio Bones teaser? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!