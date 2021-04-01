My Hero Academia Explains Manga Delay in New Statement

✖

Though you may hope this is a simple trick for April Fool's Day, we can assure you that My Hero Academia is taking a break this week. The last-minute delay was made official yesterday when manga services updated their schedule for the hit series. Now, a letter has gone live from the team, and it explains the exact reason why My Hero Academia is being delayed a week.

"Thank you for reading and giving love to My Hero Academia. Due to health reasons of the author, we will not be having [a] My Hero Academia chapter this week. We would like to apologize to those who looked forward to this week's chapter," the new note reads (via Atsushi101X).

"We are planning to resume the chapter in next week's JUMP no. 19 (released on April 12). Please keep supporting My Hero Academia from now on as well."

As you can see, there is no nefarious reason behind this update save for a simple sick day. Creator Kohei Horikoshi is feeling under the weather, so he needs all the rest he can get to recover. We wish the artist all the best as he hunkers down, and it sounds like My Hero Academia will return to print by early to mid-April.

Obviously, any schedule shift will come as a surprise to fans, and that goes doubly for My Hero Academia. The series very rarely takes breaks, but Horikoshi deserves all of the rest. He shepherded the manga through one of its most intense arcs last year, and the drama is only going to escalate in 2021 thanks to another epic story.

What do you make of this upcoming delay? Where are you wanting My Hero Academia to go this next arc?