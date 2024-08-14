Deadpool: Samurai Just Perfectly Killed a Major Marvel Hero

Deadpool: Samurai is now back in action with new chapters, and the newest release has killed off a major Marvel hero to get things started. Deadpool: Samurai’s first two volumes worth of chapters wrapped up their run a couple of years ago as Deadpool led a special team of exclusive new heroes in Japan. This Avengers Samurai Squad was able to fight off some big time villains, and all went their separate ways when it ended. But Deadpool: Samurai has returned for a second season of chapters in the manga, and things have kicked off with a big death as Deadpool makes his way back to Japan.

Deadpool: Samurai shockingly made its return with new chapters under the guise of a new romance series to trick fans into reading, and now it’s been revealed that Deadpool has come back to Japan as Sakura Spider, the Spider-Man hero that Deadpool teamed up with in the first season, has been killed. With the death of this spider hero and former teammate, Deadpool is now on a warpath killing all of those who took her out. But there’s still a larger mystery at hand.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deadpool reacts to a hero’s death in Deadpool: Samurai Chapter 17

Deadpool: Samurai Kills Off a Spider-Man

Deadpool: Samurai Chapter 17 sees Deadpool explaining why he’s come to Japan, and it’s revealed that he received a video message from Iron Man. This mysterious video in Japan shows a group of criminals killing who they call “Japan’s one and probably only Spider-Hero” as a declaration of war against heroes in Japan. This hero in question is obscured by darkness, so Deadpool believes it’s Sakura Spider because she was the one that teamed up with him (and had since gone on to appear in other Marvel comics) during their initial team up.

It’s unclear as to whether Sakura Spider is the one that’s actually been killed here in the chapter itself, but the death of this Marvel hero is enough to send Deadpool off into a bloody rage as he’s now killing the criminals that took out the hero. But what is clear as of this newest chapter, however, as it’s all just the start of a much larger story as Deadpool kicks off a new slate of adventures in Japan.

Deadpool: Samurai is now releasing new chapters with Viz Media’s Viz Manga service, and you can check out the newest releases for free (and the back catalog with a paid subscription).