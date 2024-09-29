Deadpool: Samurai Finally Brings Back Its Spider-Hero in Season 2

Deadpool: Samurai has been setting up its major arc for Season 2 of the manga, and the newest chapter of the series took everything a big step forward by bringing back its own spider hero, Sakura Spider. Deadpool: Samurai made a surprising return to manga earlier this Summer within the pages of a fake romantic comedy series. This new series was set to make its debut, and even made it a few chapters in before it was suddenly interrupted by Deadpool. It was then that the Marvel anti-hero soon revealed that he was actually making his full comeback with a new season's worth of chapters in the series.

Deadpool: Samurai Season 2 brought Deadpool back to Japan after Iron Man had contacted him about the death of one of his Samurai Squad team members, Sakura Spider. Japan's native Spider-Man like hero had seemingly been targeted by a gang, and was killed. This brought Deadpool back to the country on a path of vengeance to wipe them all out, but thankfully it's been revealed in the newest chapter of the series that Sakura Spider is just fine. As expected, the stories of her death had been greatly exaggerated as she's just as alive as ever.

(Photo: Sakura Spider returns in Deadpool: Samurai Chapter 19 - Marvel / Shueisha)

Deadpool: Samurai – Sakura Spider Is Confirmed Alive

Deadpool: Samurai Chapter 19 continues Deapool and Loki's fights against the gang and their stolen Marvel superhero powers, but Deadpool is still saddened by the fact that Sakura Spider can't be his partner for his new adventure in Japan like last time. Loki tries to tell Deadpool that she's dead and gone, but Sakura Spider herself is seen on a nearby roof overhearing it all. She's even surprised to find out that she's thought to be dead, and it turns out that Iron Man had also contacted her about a Spider-Man being attacked by the Yakuza.

After confirming that she's alive to Deadpool, the two have a happy reunion as it's been two years since the events of Season 1 of the manga series. But this also raises the question of which Spider-Man the Yakuza had killed before that brought them there in the first place, and it's revealed to be another Spider-Man entirely. It turns out that a bunch of Spider-Man fakes had been inspired by reading the events of the Spider-Man: Fake Red manga, that saw a regular person also don a Spider-Man costume to become like the famous Marvel hero.

What's Next for Deadpool: Samurai?

Now that Deadpool has reunited with Sakura Spider, it's time for the real heart of Season 2 to fully kick in. Just as teased with the cliffhanger from the previous chapter, a Deadpool from another universe opens a portal above them to reveal that a group of multiversal Deadpools are the one wrecking the multiverse (which also includes the Marvel cinematic universe). They're the ones that have been messing around enough to bring Deadpool back to Japan for another season, and they're the ones planning something else.

It's yet to be seen exactly what the multiversal Deadpools are planning to do with the multiverse, but Deadpool: Samurai has not been afraid to shake things up in the first season. It will likely be no different in the second season as Deapool is willing to kill off Spider-Men just for the sake of a joke, only to then go back on it a few chapters later to really gert on with the story. With Sakura Spider's help, it's only a matter of time before a new Samurai Squad line up is revealed as well.