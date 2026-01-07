Marvel’s Biggest Manga Reveals Major Announcement

With the skyrocketing growth of manga worldwide, it makes sense that North American comic book publishers would try their luck at making manga of their own. Marvel has been partnering with Shonen Jump in recent years, bringing some of its biggest heroes and villains to the manga world with original tales. One of the biggest examples has been the manga focusing on the “Merc With a Mouth,” but unfortunately, the series has been absent from the stands for some time. Luckily, Marvel has good news for Deadpool and manga fans alike with a major announcement involving Wade Wilson.

Deadpool: Samurai is the biggest series that has spawned from the collaboration between Shonen Jump and Marvel Comics, with the series written by Sanshiro Kasama and drawn by Hikaru Uesugi. Releasing its first chapter in 2020, the series steadily dropped new installments up until 2024, when it was announced in October of that year that the Marvel/Shonen collab would be going on hiatus. To kick off the new year, not only will Deadpool: Samurai begin releasing new chapters, but it will start far sooner than many expect. The first new chapter of the Marvel manga will be released on January 15th, and Shueisha released a special announcement to ring in the occasion.

In a new social media post, Shonen Jump confirmed Deadpool: Samurai’s big comeback, “Deadpool: Samurai serialization resumes! Serialization resumes started Thursday, January 15th! To celebrate the resumption, the second season (Chapters 16 through 20) is free to read now until January 15th! Reread and relive Deadpool’s wild antics!”

Last Time on Deadpool: Samurai

In the last installment of Deadpool: Samurai, Chapter 20, Wade Wilson had his work cut out for him. Ending with quite the cliffhanger, the Merc With a Mouth was in a life-or-death fight with an alternate reality version of himself. While fighting against another Deadpool would be tough enough on its own, but this new villain was a fusion of both Deadpool and Wolverine. Ironically enough, “Wolverine-Pool” does have a history in the Marvel Universe, as Deadpool himself even mentions his previous appearances in comics. The last chapter came to a close with Deadpool and his doppelganger squaring off for a titanic fight, so we have to imagine that the next chapter will throw readers into the thick of things.

If you haven’t had the opportunity to check out Deadpool: Samurai, there are some big moments from the series that are eye-popping for both Marvel and anime fans alike. One of the most notable moments was the inclusion of My Hero Academia’s All Might, as the Symbol of Peace teamed up with Wade to fight against the mad titan Thanos. Alongside this shonen hero, several Marvel heroes also made an appearance in Wade Wilson’s manga, including Captain America, Spider-Man, Black Widow, and more. When the Marvel/Shonen Jump collaboration returns later this month, we fully expect more cameos and crossovers to take place.

