Death Stranding Meets Hatsune Miku In A Perfect Mash-Up

Video Game creator Hideo Kojima specializes in weaving together tales that elevate technology to create worlds that are both beautiful and terrifying as a result. With the long anticipated Death Stranding finally hitting shelves, fans are experiencing a brand new world on the Playstation 4 that sees the protagonist Sam, played by Walking Dead star Norman Reedus, attempt to rebuild the country of America in a unique way. Travelling by foot and delivering packages, the game itself is as unique as its story. Now, a current technological marvel has been blended with this unique world as one fan brings technological idol, Hatsune Miku, into the world of Death Stranding.

Twitter User and Artist Gremlinbon created this amazing fan art that has Hatsune taking the place of Sam, wearing the typical delivery gear, as well as carrying around the unique figure that is BB, a baby that is strapped to Sam’s chest which allows him to “see” the terrifying creatures that are referred to as “BTs”:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Death Stranding Miku? Death Stranding Miku. pic.twitter.com/iVd9oxgY6Y — Bon (@gremlinbon) November 11, 2019

Death Stranding itself has been quite divisive between both gamers and critics, with the unique gameplay sometimes being thought of more as a “walking simulator” by some and an existential gaming experience unlike any other by others. The game itself manages to create a world unlike any that have ever been seen in a video game before and if you are going to play it, keep in mind that this will be unlike any other gaming experience you’ve had before, for good or for ill.

Following his departure with Konami and the Metal Gear series, Hideo Kojima opened up his new studio in conjunction with Sony Playstation and worked for quite a while to bring Death Stranding to life. With more plans for the future in terms fo games, and even movies, it should be amazing to see just what else he has in store.

What do you think of this unique mashup? Have you been enjoying Death Stranding so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the crazy worlds of Hideo Kojima!

Here’s how PlayStation’s official product page for Death Stranding describes it:

“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.”

Death Stranding is now available for PlayStation 4, and it was recently revealed that the game would also be coming to PC in 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the recently released video game right here.