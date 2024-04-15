Delicious in Dungeon Episode 16 Promo Released: Watch

Delicious in Dungeon is gearing up for the release of the next episode, and the anime has shared the first look at what to expect with the promo for Episode 16! Delicious in Dungeon has been continuing through its debut season of the anime with the second cour of its episodes, and the series has taken a noticeable turn as Laios and his party are attempting to escape from the dungeon. But as they have figured out, making their way out is going to be a lot tougher than they might have originally expected with all sorts of new traps and foes to keep an eye out for.

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 16 is teasing Laios and his party will be coming across even more faces as they try and escape the dungeon, but it's hard to gauge what could be coming our way as the anime prepares to reach a whole new stage. Giving fans the first look at what to expect in the next episode, you can check out the promo for Delicious in Dungeon Episode 16 in the video above. You can also find the preview stills for the episode below:

“Delicious in Dungeon” episode 16 preview screenshots 1/2

©九井諒子・KADOKAWA刊／「ダンジョン飯」製作委員会 pic.twitter.com/p7ACTHtdT8 — KADOKAWA Anime (@kadokawaanimeCH) April 15, 2024

“Delicious in Dungeon” episode 16 preview screenshots 2/2

©九井諒子・KADOKAWA刊／「ダンジョン飯」製作委員会 pic.twitter.com/1QHocoSTSR — KADOKAWA Anime (@kadokawaanimeCH) April 15, 2024

How to Watch Delicious in Dungeon Episode 16

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 16 will be premiering on Thursday, April 18th with Netflix, and Kadokawa teases what to expect from the new the episode as such, "Thanks to Chilichuk, the group discovers the law of change in the labyrinth. While evading the surveillance of the wyvern known as the 'Magician's Eye' they discover a staircase leading to the upper floor. As Laios and his friends prepare for the long climb up the stairs, they are attacked by someone. What is the true identity of the enemy who wields a mysterious illusion...?"

If you wanted to catch up with the rest of Delicious in Dungeon so far, you can find it now streaming with Netflix. They tease the anime as such, "Delicious in Dungeon. That is, 'to eat', or 'to be eaten' ――― Within the depths of the dungeon, his younger sister was eaten by a Red Dragon – and adventurer Laios barely made it back to the surface with his life. He attempts the dungeon again, but money and food are deep within its bowels… Faced with the critical situation where his sister may be digested at any moment, Laios decides: 'Food shall be self-providing from within the dungeon!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics and even dragons! While eating those that attack you, aim to traverse the dungeons, adventurer!"

