Delicious in Dungeon Episode 23 Preview Released

Delicious in Dungeon brought its anime to Netflix some months ago, and now, we are in the final stretch of season one. Studio Trigger has just a few more episodes to go before Delicious in Dungeon wraps for the year. Now, the team at released its first look at episode 23, and the promo puts our fave party center stage as their journey underground continues.

As you can see above, the new promo for Delicious in Dungeon episode 23 is poised to dip into Senshi's history as our party continues their travels. From Laios to Izutsumi and Chilchuck, the whole gang is together here, and episode 23 will bring them one step closer to the finale of season one.

(Photo: Studio Trigger)

If you are not keeping up with Delicious in Dungeon, it is plenty easy to binge. The series is streaming on Netflix with new episodes dropping weekly, marking a much-welcomed departure from Netflix's binge schedule. You can find Delicious in Dungeon subbed or dubbed on streaming, so for more info on its story, you can read its official synopsis below:

"When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions...and a member! They're eager to go back and save her, but there is just one problem: If they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they're sure to starve on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: "Let's eat the monsters!" Slimes, basilisks, and even dragons...none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!"

