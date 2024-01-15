Delicious in Dungeon Episode 3 Preview Released

Delicious in Dungeon is here, and the long-awaited anime has yet to miss a beat. Following its top-notch premiere, Delicious in Dungeon has hit up Netflix each week with excellent updates. This week, the series is slated to drop episode three on the fandom, and Delicious in Dungeon is ready to pit Laios against an undying threat.

As you can see above, the first preview for Delicious in Dungeon episode three is live. The promo puts Laios center stage with his party as they continue to explore dungeons. It seems this week's episode will pit Laios against some ghostly soldiers, and the armored monsters will give the chef a run for his money.

After all, the preview shows Laios drawing his sword against the knights, but his best moves are not enough. The soldiers keep coming back for more, leaving our chef unsure of how to move forward. Hopefully, his teammates have a way to get Laios out of this situation because it seems our hero is in over his head.

If you are not caught up with Delicious in Dungeon, you can brush up on the new series as its first season carries on. The Studio Trigger title is streaming on Netflix exclusively. So for those wanting more info on Delicious in Dungeon, you can read its official synopsis below:

"When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions...and a member! They're eager to go back and save her, but there is just one problem: If they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they're sure to starve on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: "Let's eat the monsters!" Slimes, basilisks, and even dragons...none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!"

What do you think about this latest Delicious in Dungeon promo?