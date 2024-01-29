Delicious in Dungeon Episode 5 Promo Released

Delicious in Dungeon is ready to move forward with a brand-new episode this week. Following its tasty premiere on Netflix, the Studio Trigger anime is gearing up for episode five. Not long ago, the anime's team posted the first promo for episode five, and it confirms Delicious in Dungeon is about to deal with a genuine mimic.

The update comes from Studio Trigger as the company posted a teaser for Delicious in Dungeon this week. It is there episode five showcases some new faces. A man named Kabru will debut in Delicious in Dungeon episode five as another adventurer who runs into Laios' group. But when his party finds a rogue treasure, well – they find themselves facing a nasty surprise.

"Kabru is an adventurer like Laios. His party is also heading deep into the labyrinth. While continuing their search, Kabru and his friends find a jewelry box with the belongings of the defeated zombies. The box contains gold and silver treasures, so the group is very excited about the unexpected boon. However, the truth behind the treasure is that it's a mimic, a monster that imitates jewelry and coins," the synopsis for episode five reads.

Of course, most any fantasy fan or D&D player will know what a mimic is. The nasty beast is aptly named as it mimics objects, mostly treasure, to entice unsuspecting people nearby. When a person is close enough, the mimic strikes and often eats whoever is closest. You can imagine that this kind of beast will leave Laios team panicked, but his party is rather strong. And honestly, we're pretty sure the chef could make a mean mimic meal once the beast has been slain.

If you are not caught up with Delicious in Dungeon, the anime is now streaming on Netflix with episodes dropping weekly. For more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions...and a member! They're eager to go back and save her, but there is just one problem: If they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they're sure to starve on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: "Let's eat the monsters!" Slimes, basilisks, and even dragons...none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!"

