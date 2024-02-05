Delicious in Dungeon Episode 6 Images Released

Are you ready for more Delicious in Dungeon? If so, then you are in luck! A new week is here, and that means a new episode of the series is on the horizon. Now, Studio Trigger is giving us a first look at episode six, and it puts Laios center stage.

As you can see below, Delicious in Dungeon is ready to explore more of Laios' journey in the dungeons with his team. Netflix will bring the anime's sixth episode to life, and it promises to shed light on the chef's past. Plus, the images below tease the arrival of a new elven face, so Delicious in Dungeon will be busy this week.

(Photo: Netflix)

As for its staff, Keith Nagahara is the one who oversaw direction on episode six with writer Yuu Satou. Naomi Takeda acts as chief animation director while Hirotoshi Arai split duties as animation director with Touya Oshima.

If you are not caught up with Delicious in Dungeon, you should know the fantasy comedy has been a hit since day one. Created by Ryoko Kui, Delicious in Dungeon has an avid fanbase, and its manga came to a close last fall. Yen Press oversees the release of Delicious in Dungeon stateside, and as for the anime, Netflix rolls out new episodes of the series weekly. So if you want more info on Delicious in Dungeon, you can read its official synopsis below:

"When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions...and a member! They're eager to go back and save her, but there is just one problem: If they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they're sure to starve on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: "Let's eat the monsters!" Slimes, basilisks, and even dragons...none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!"

What do you think about this Delicious in Dungeon update? Are you keeping up with the series? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!