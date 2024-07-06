Anime Expo 2024: All the News You May Have Missed

Anime Expo is finally here! Each year, the July 4th weekend brings the massive anime event to life in Los Angeles, California. As always, ComicBook is on the ground to bring you the biggest, breaking news that Anime Expo has to offer. As one of the world’s largest anime conventions, the event brings the industry’s best to stage, so it can be easy to miss some of its biggest headlines.
So if you want to look over all the news from Anime Expo 2024, well – we have you covered! You can find ComicBook’s comprehensive coverage by date in the slides below. And of course, you can keep up with our live event coverage on social media through X (Twitter) here.
Day 3, July 6th
- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Releases Part 3 Poster
- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Announces Part 3 Release Window
- Mobile Suit Gundam Shares First Look at Crocs Collab
- Gachiakuta Anime Talks Began Way Before We Realized
- Sword Art Online: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Trailer Released
- Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Season 3 Trailer Released
- My Hero Academia: You’re Next Announces U.S. Release Date
- Blue Box Anime Shares New Poster
- Witch Hat Atelier Creator Breaks Silence on the Anime
- Sonic x Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings Trailer, Poster Released
- One Piece: Egghead Arc English Dub Release Date Announced
- Solo Leveling Producer Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Season 2
- Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc Announced for 2025
- Blue Exorcist Season 4 Confirms Arc Schedule
- Uzumaki Anime English Voice Cast, Synopsis Revealed
- Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League Character Posters Released
- Dead Rock Lands English Licensing
- Black Butler Season 5 Releases First Trailer
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 5 Shares New Poster
- Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture Part 4 Poster Released
- Fire Force Season 3 Announced for 2025
- Omniscient Reader Anime Announced
- The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Lands Release Window
- Ninja Scroll Returning to Theaters for 30th Anniversary
- Haikyu’s Timeskip Is Being Animated, Staff Confirms
- Delicious in Dungeon Box Set Announced
- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Opening, Ending Announced
Day 2, July 5th
- Witch Hat Atelier Locks in Elden Ring Composer
- Solo Leveling Season 2 Debuts New Trailer
- Ubel Blatt Releases First Trailer, Poster
- Blue Exorcist Season 4 Trailer, Key Visual Released
Day One, July 4th
- Suicide Squad Isekai Releases Brand-New Trailer
- New Panty & Stocking Anime Shares New Poster, Staff
- Tower of God Season 2 Premiere Sneak Peek Released: Watch
- Plus-Sized Elf Shares New Trailer
- Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Drops New Stills
- Trigun Stampede Sequel Reveals Title, Official Logo
- Witch Hat Atelier Trailer, Poster Released