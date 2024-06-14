Delicious in Dungeon Hypes First Exhibition With New Poster

Delicious in Dungeon might have just ended its first anime season, but fans of the warriors that eat what they fight were happy when it was announced that Netflix and Studio Trigger were continuing the story of Laios and company. Earlier this month, the Studio Trigger anime adaptation confirmed that a second season was in the works, which makes sense considering the popularity that the show has received. Prior to the first exhibition focusing on the franchise arriving in Japan, Delicious in Dungeon has a new poster that assembles many of the colorful characters of the beloved series.

Delicious in Dungeon first began as a manga in 2014 by creator Ryoko Kui. While the original story had some serious popularity behind it even before it was adapted into an anime, the manga would reach its conclusion last year. Should the upcoming second season have the same number of installments as its first, its entirely possible that season two will be the grand finale for the anime adaptation.

Delicious in Dungeon on Display

Delicious In Dungeon's first exhibition has officially begun in Japan, as its initial run is scheduled from June 8th to July 7th in the Telepia Hall in Nagoya. Following this first run, the anime franchise is planning to hit Kyoto from July 13th to October 8th, and then finally, will arrive in the Kitakyushu City Manga Museum from November 30th to January 26th, 2025. Aside from featuring plenty of art from the franchise, the exhibits will recreate some of the environments from the mysterious dungeon.

"Dungeon Meshi" creator Ryoko Kui New Illustration Reveal to promote the artist's 1st Art Exhibition held in Kyoto & Fukuoka!



The final "Dungeon Meshi – Delicious in Dungeon" Anime Episode will air on June 13, 2024!



Image © Ryoko Kui pic.twitter.com/uCDw1suLQ5 — Manga Mogura RE (Manga & Anime News) (@MangaMoguraRE) June 11, 2024

If you have yet to check out the story of Laios and his friends diving through an ever-expanding dungeon, the first season is available to stream on Netflix. Here's how the streaming service describes Delicious in Dungeon, "When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions...and a member! They're eager to go back and save her, but there is just one problem: If they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they're sure to starve on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: "Let's eat the monsters!" Slimes, basilisks, and even dragons...none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!"

Want to get all the latest updates on Laois and his fellow dungeon explorers? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest on Delicious in Dungeon.