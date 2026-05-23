Anime’s Creepiest Body Horror Returns in 2026

Horror is a genre that needs far more representation in the anime world, but there are still a few classics that help create some twisted tales for the medium. Of the many horror series that populate the anime world, Parasyte has created stories that twist the human body in ways that have caused plenty of nightmares. Returning to the anime world quite often following its debut in the manga world in the 1980s, Parayste is set to have a big 2026. The anime franchise is planning to hold an exhibition honoring the series this summer, but several legendary anime artists are crossing over into body horror to celebrate.

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The “Parasyte Exhibition” will open its doors beginning on June 6th, closing that same month on June 21st. Held at the Yokohama Coast in the Kanagawa Prefecture in Japan, here’s how the exhibit describes what is to come: “This exhibition features over 400 precious original drawings meticulously created by the author, Hitoshi Iwaaki. Enjoy the overwhelming brushwork and a new Parasyte experience that can only be felt firsthand through the original manuscripts. Furthermore, to commemorate the holding of this “Parasyte Exhibition,” a special exhibition of commemorative illustrations contributed by 25 prominent figures associated with Parasyte and other renowned artists has been decided! A collection of renowned artists who love the work have gathered together to create a stunning array of original artworks for this exhibition.” You can check out the official website by clicking here.

Who Will Celebrate Parasyte?

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When it comes to the manga artists that will take part in creating new takes on Parasyte, there are some major franchises that are going to be represented at the exhibit. The list of creators includes Hajime Isayama, Masayuki Ishikawa, Masakazu Ishiguro, Riichi Ueshiba, Shun Umezawa, Hiroki Endo, Moare Ota, Hiroya Oku, Takatoshi Kumakura, Gamon Sakurai, Hiroaki Samura, Misaki Takamatsu, Ikada Tsuruma, PEACH-PIT, Asa Higuchi, Akira Hiramoto, Kosuke Fujishima, Hiro Mashima, Ryoji Minagawa, Tsubasa Yamaguchi, Makoto Yukimura, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Aya Hirano, Shota Sometani, and Yuki Iwai (Haraichi). While the exhibit has not been confirmed for North America, fingers crossed that the art will find its way online for worldwide fans to twist their brains around.

The last time we witnessed Parasyte in animated action was thanks to Studio Madhouse in 2014, thanks to Parasyte -The Maxim-. The body horror franchise, which focuses on aliens taking over the bodies of humans for their own nefarious purposes while twisting them into terrifying monstrosities, did receive a spin-off manga in Parasyte Reversi in 2018. This side story has yet to be animated, though the franchise did also have a recent live-action adaptation in Parasyte: The Grey. Much like Reversi, The Grey creates a new story all its own that takes place in the franchise’s original universe. While a second season of the live-action adaptation and/or new anime series has yet to be confirmed, the world of Parasyte will return this year, all the same.

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