Demon Slayer Celebrates Anime Anniversary with New Nezuko Poster

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is the kind of show that comes around rarely. No one saw how big of a hit it would become, but it has gone on to break all sorts of impressive records. As the fandom awaits the show’s third season, all eyes are on Tanjiro and the gang as they prep for their next mission. But as the show’s third anniversary nears, well – Nezuko is taking the spotlight thanks to a special poster.

After all, this April marks a big moment for Demon Slayer. The anime went live three years ago this month, and the team behind the anime is ready to celebrate. A fan event will be hosted in Japan shortly to hype the anime’s third anniversary, and Nezuko just got a new poster to celebrate.

As you can see above, the adorable poster shows off Nezuko’s most adorable look. The girl is dressed in a pink flowery yukata that is befitting of any princess. She pairs the cute look with a pair of cat slippers and gloves. With a set of cat ears slipped over her head, Nezuko is a sight to behold here, and fans are loving the precious look.

As you can imagine, all eyes are on Demon Slayer and its anniversary this month as news on season three is scarce still. The anime did confirm it would roll straight into the new season, so there will be no movie standing between it and season two. Season three will begin by covering the Swordsmith Village arc, so characters like Kanji and Muichiro will come into focus soon enough. So if this fan event wants to drop new details on season three, fans would not mind one bit!

Are you all caught up with Demon Slayer these days? How hyped are you for season three to go live?