Demon Slayer Creator Reveals New Tanjiro Poster

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has broken records across the board since its debut, and these days, all eyes are on the anime. After all, the show is expected to bring season three to life before long, and Tanjiro will lead the charge when it does. In the meantime, the franchise is finding other ways to stay busy, and that is why creator Koyoharu Gotouge just penned a new poster of our favorite slayer overseas.

The artwork was done by Gotouge ahead of Demon Slayer‘s upcoming stage play. The anime is being adapted for Noh-Kyogen theatre, after all, so the manga’s creator inked an advert for the performance. It was there Gotouge drew Tanjiro in a classical costume from Japanese theater, and the slayer pulls off the look with ease.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, if you are not familiar with this exact style of theater, it is considered a traditional form of Japanese drama. Noh and Kyogen are types of classic theater with the former focusing on dramatic performances including poetry, masks, and more. As for Kyogen, this type of performance is defined by its comedic tone and heavy use of dialogue. So when it comes to this Demon Slayer adaptation, the stage play will alternate between the two performances.

READ MORE: Demon Slayer Sets Gyutaro’s Voice Actor for the English Dub | Demon Slayer Cosplay Hypes Up for Muichiro’s Season 3 Comeback | Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away Play Is Coming to Hulu

This adaptation is far from anime’s only stage play, but it is the most recent to tackle Demon Slayer. Right now, theater lovers can check out a few other anime projects in Japan with the most popular being Spirited Away. Studio Ghibli’s iconic movie debuted its theater adaptation earlier this year in Tokyo, and the play will continue its tour across Japan well into the summer.

What do you think of this latest Tanjiro artwork? Do you think Gotouge will ever revisit the Demon Slayer series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – ANN