Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Doma’s Season 3 Design

Demon Slayer introduced plenty of demons over the course of its first two seasons of its anime adaptation, but we’ve barely scratched the surface of the deadly creatures of the night that are threatening the world at large. While we did get a brief look at Doma in the season finale, expect some big things one of the top-tier demons when season three rolls around, and one cosplayer has managed to capture the bizarre aesthetic of one of Muzan’s most powerful soldiers.

Whenever season three arrives, we will see the Upper-Rank demons assembling at the behest of Muzan, the head of the demons that was responsible for the death of Tanjiro’s family as well as the transformation of Nezuko from a bright-eyed young girl to a being struggling with her demonic half. The Swordsmith Village Arc is set to have plenty of surprises in store for the Demon Slayer Corps, with the Shonen series remaining one of the most popular anime franchises in the world as its first movie shattered records at the box office and its television series remains one of the most-watched shows in Japan.

Instagram Cosplayer Shaoows shared an impressive take on Doma’s upcoming look from Demon Slayer, with the animated series having plenty of material from the manga left to cover despite the fact that the printed story from the mind of Koyoharu Gotouge has already come to a close:

Horrifically enough, Tanjiro and his friends haven’t scratched the surface when it comes to the most terrifying demons in their world, with the closest being the powerful brawler known as Akaza, whose power was so great that he was able to kill the Flame Hashira Rengoku during the events of the franchise’s first movie. As the series progress via the anime adaptation from Ufotable, expect Tanjiro and his friends having to go to extreme measures and learn some new tricks in taking down these wildly powerful antagonists.

What do you think of this new take on Doma? What did you think of the second season of Demon Slayer? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.