Epic Demon Slayer Edit Reimagines Tanjiro Fight with Lightsabers

Demon Slayer stands as one of this year’s undeniable hits. The anime is a bonafide hit both in Japan and overseas. With its mangaselling boatloads in the wake of season one, it seems there’s no ceiling for Demon Slayer to hit. Now, one fan is trying to make the series even bigger with a crossover that looks all sorts of impressive.

Over on Youtube, a page known as 画画峰 shared a video this month which reimagines a favorite fight from Demon Slayer. For those who have seen the anime, they’ll recall how intense Tanjiro got in his battle with Sabito. There aren’t many things which could make the battle more hype, but there is one thing…

And what might that be? Well, how would you feel is Tanjiro tried on a lightsaber for size?

Thanks to the fan-video above, audiences can see what a Demon Slayer x Star Wars crossover would look like. The reel not only covers up both of the fighters’ swords with lightsabers, but audio from Star Wars: A New Hope is put over the reel.

Of course, Sabito takes on the role of Darth Vader while Tanjiro covers for Luke Skywalker. The pair battle one another with some slick lightsaber moves, and it doesn’t take long for Tanjiro Skywalker to lose a hand. Some clever editing helped bring all of the crossover’s juiciest bits to life, and fans are impressed Demon Slayer could step toe-to-toe with a franchise as big as Star Wars. And if Disney feels so inclined, audiences will take an actual Star Wars anime series any day now.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons… Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”