Demon Slayer Season One to Release Unseen Footage Soon

✖

Demon Slayer is one of the biggest anime series to debut in the last decade, and it is still going on strong. With a second season on the horizon, all eyes are on the show as plenty are checking it out for the nth time. Now, it seems like some fans will get a treat shortly where season one is concerned, and it is all thanks to some unseen footage.

The update was shared recently when Demon Slayer informed fans about a special re-airing of season one. If you live in Japan, local television networks will be showing season one in full ahead of season two. Demon Slayer will make that happen with a series of compilations recapping season one, and they will come with brand-new footage.

(Photo: Ufotable)

According to the report, the five Demon Slayer specials will feature a bit of unseen footage. These reels will come in the way of end credits, eyecatches, previews, promos, and more. It does not appear any new scenes or shots will be added to episodes themselves, so don't get ahead of yourself.

If you want to know when these specials will go live, Demon Slayer is slated to bring the first out on September 11. The rest will follow on the 12th, 18th, 19th, and 23rd before the anime brings its movie onto cable. Demon Slayer's Mugen Train arc will air on September 25, and fans expect the show's second season to go live at some point this October. Of course, nothing official has been said regarding the release, so Demon Slayer fans will need to wait for more information there.

For those not caught up with Demon Slayer, now is the time to catch up. You can find the show online through services at Crunchyroll and Funimation. As for the manga, the series did close shop last year, but it can be read start to finish through Viz Media's digital library.

What do you think about this Demon Slayer update? Are you eager to check out this new footage? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT - ANN