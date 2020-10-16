Demon Slayer Artbook Is Finally Going to Hit U.S. Shelves

Demon Slayer has easily become one of the biggest Shonen franchises around, even with the manga having already been brought to a close by mangaka Koyoharo Gotoge. With the second season coming to an end via the Entertainment District Arc earlier this year, the third season is slated to arrive in 2023 and tell the story of the Swordsmith Village Arc, and it seems as though North America is set to make a number of fans happy with an upcoming Demon Slayer art book that will assemble a number of pieces from the mangaka responsible for the journey of Tanjiro.

The second season of Demon Slayer came to an end with Tanjiro and the young members of the Demon Slayer Corps managing to defeat two of the strongest demons that they encountered to date in the demonic siblings known as Gyutaro and Daki. With the pair of villains both having their heads stricken from their shoulders, the final moments of season two hinted at the strongest warriors under the thrall of Muzan, the head of the demons who started the journey of Tanjiro and Nezuko by eliminating their family members. It will be interesting to see what art is featured in this new art book from Gotoge.

Viz Media revealed the first look at Demon Slayer's upcoming art book, which is slated to arrive in the spring of next year and will collect a number of different pieces from the mangaka who created one of the biggest Shonen franchises released in the past few years:

Announcement: Hunting demons has never been more beautiful than in this collection of art from the global smash hit Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba! The Art of Demon Slayer, by Koyoharu Gotouge, releases Spring 2023. pic.twitter.com/xa37oCWfvi — VIZ (@VIZMedia) June 17, 2022

Demon Slayer has become such a hit across the board that the first movie of the Shonen series pulled in hundreds of millions of dollars and rose to become the biggest anime movie of all time. On top of this, the television series is one of the most-watched anime in Japan and the manga has even managed to outsell Eiichiro Oda's pirate epic in One Piece, proving how far the Demon Slayer Corps has come in a relatively short amount of time since its debut.

Will you be picking up this artbook from Koyoharu Gotoge when it arrives in stores next year? What predictions do you have for the third season of the series and the Swordsmith Village Arc?