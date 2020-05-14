Demon Slayer Meets Bleach in This Sick Fan-Anime

✖

Demon Slayer and Bleach both feature teenage boys attempting to struggle with their supernatural abilities as they navigate a magical world wherein demons stalk the streets and one fan has decided to merge the two with an insane fan animation that will satisfy fans of both franchises! With Bleach looking to make a big return via a sequel anime in the "Thousand Year Blood War Arc", as well as the spin-off series of "Bleach: Burn The Witch", there is perhaps no better time to release a fan made animation that blends it with the popular world established in Demon Slayer!

Demon Slayer turned a number of anime fans' heads when it announced that it was going to end its manga run with the next chapter, putting an end to the adventures of Tanjiro and Nezuko in their quest to both avenge their family that was murdered by the leader of the demons. While the series is hitting the brakes at the top of their game, Bleach was a very different story all together, which had lost the popularity among fans that caused its story's end. Over the years, the adventures of Ichigo and the Soul Society continued to gain steam and a sequel anime was planned off the final story line that hadn't been translated to the television series!

Twitter Animator SuperOCreeta931 shared this Demon Slayer animation that takes the characters of the Corps and places them into an opening that is taken straight from Bleach, with it being the thirteenth opening theme of the anime that brought the Soul Society to life:

Demon Slayer is looking to have another thing in common with the anime franchise of Bleach, with the upcoming film of Demon Slayer: Infinity Train finally giving the series its first movie. Bleach has had several theatrical releases during its tenure and we'll be crossing our fingers that the world of Ichigo is revisited in a similar fashion in the future!

What do you think of this stunning fan animation the brings together the worlds of Demon Slayer and Bleach? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and demon slaying!

