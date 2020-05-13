Demon Slayer Releases Sleek Tie Collection

✖

Demon Slayer is coming to an end with the final chapter of the manga to be released shortly, but the desire for merchandise from the franchise is still higher than ever with the series releasing a brand new line of ties to help fans of the anime show off their passion for the series in style! Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the rest of the demon slayer corps are represented here with a line of attire that does a fantastic job of capturing the aesthetic of the series that has become one of the biggest anime series around today!

Fans are still reeling from the realization that the story of Tanjiro and Nezuko attempting to avenge their murdered family, save humanity from demonic threats, and take down as many demons during the days of their journeys is coming to a close. Demon Slayer fans are waiting to see if the series will continue in some form or fashion following the conclusion of the manga, though there will certainly be a lot of anime to come in the future with the upcoming feature length film of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. A second season has yet to be confirmed, though we would imagine it will only be a matter of time until it is confirmed for fans looking to re-enter the world of Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke.

The upcoming Demon Slayer ties are currently available for Pre-Order thanks in part to the Bandai Fashion Collection, with each tie retailing for around $40 USD, with a tentative release date of this August that will give us a tie for Inosuke, Zenitsu, Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Giyu to give us all the demon slaying characters!

(Photo: Bandai)

The feudalistic aesthetic of Demon Slayer has helped in making the franchise one of the biggest debuts of 2019, pushing it to levels where it has even been able to overtake the legendary series of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece in overall manga sales! Based on the popularity of the franchise, we would imagine that a sequel or spin-off series will be inevitable following the conclusion of the manga to once again re-visit the popular story.

Which Demon Slayer tie would you be most likely to buy? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of demon slaying!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Via Crunchyroll

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.