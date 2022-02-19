Demon Slayer’s Daki Lives Again Through Demonic Cosplay

The second season of Demon Slayer didn’t just recap the story of the Mugen Train, the Shonen franchise’s wildly popular first movie, it took viewers into the Entertainment District to show Tanjiro and his friends battling two demonic siblings in a fight for survival. With the Entertainment District Arc coming to a close, Daki and Gyutaro have passed this mortal coil, but one cosplayer has brought back the demonic sister who was one of the biggest threats of the series to date.

Daki, like so many other demons we’ve seen in the Shonen franchise created by Koyoharu Gotouge, had a tragic origin story, attempting to survive the bitter world of the Entertainment District with her brother Gyutaro. While Gyutaro was a creature of the streets, with citizens of the District usually throwing rocks at the poor young child, Daki got a job within a brothel but was burned alive for plunging a stake into a samurai’s eye. Being saved from death by the top-tier demon known as Doma, Daki shared a body with her brother Gyutaro, making her almost invincible, but ultimately dying while facing down the Demon Slayer Corps in season two.

Instagram Cosplayer Xenon_Ne shared this new impressive take on Daki, squatting above the rooftops of the Entertainment District where she fought against Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu, and Nezuko before revealing that she had quite the strange relationship with her brother Gyutaro:

Daki’s head was cut from her shoulders thanks to a tag-team move delivered by Zenitsu and Inosuke, and while her brother also lost his head, the two were able to have a last moment with one another that walked us through their past. Daki definitely won’t be making a comeback following this decisive battle, but Tanjiro and company will be returning via the third season of Demon Slayer and its take on the Swordsmith Village Arc. The third season won’t just introduce new swordsmen to the series, but also plenty of new demons that threaten the Demon Slayer Corps.

